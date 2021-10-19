HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights has taken on multiple projects in an attempt to revitalize the city in the coming weeks and months.

“There’s just so many great things happening in the city right now, and I just couldn’t be more proud of where we are,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said.

A veterans memorial at Thomas A. Cloud Park is set to be complete in the coming days, with a November 6 dedication and Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“It’s going to be one of the great attractions in the region,” Gore said. “It’s a great educational tool for a lot of people and it’s really time that we celebrate our veterans.”

Another project, a BMX and skate park at Monita Field, is also slated to open by the end of the month.

“People just want to be proud of where they live, it’s those small things. It’s the additions in the parks, like the veterans memorial and the bike parks and the skate parks, things that give people things to do, they can go do as a family,” Gore said.

As for the city’s major project, the Brandt Pike revitalization project, Gore said demolition of some of the buildings has started and new businesses have committed to move into the area.

The existing plaza will get façade improvements and the city is going to be taking a look at traffic to see what needs reworked.

In the former Marian Meadows Shopping Center on Brandt Pike, a new branch of the Dayton Metro Library will be built. Construction on that project is expected to start this spring.

2 NEWS spoke with several Huber Heights residents who declined to go on camera who are supportive of some of the changes, but have concerns about how the Brandt Pike project is being done and its affect on taxpayers.

Gore said that the funding for the memorial and skate park comes from redirected funds from the Rose, and while the city has invested money into the Brandt Pike project, the city’s budget is the strongest it’s been in years.

“As business starts to go in there and we start to sell off pieces of that property, and our goal there has always been to be cost neutral,” Gore said. “We don’t necessarily mean it’s going to make a profit for the city, but it needs revitalized, and we’ve always said if we don’t invest in ourself, no one else is going to.”

Gore said the city is also working on plans to fix traffic issues occurring in the Old Troy Pike area.