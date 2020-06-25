Review of Takoda Collins case leads to policy changes for Dayton PD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has announced changes after an administrative review of its handling of the Takoda Collins case.
The changes include officers completing a memo when they are called to do a welfare check as well as contacting Children Services. There must also be additional follow-up if no one answers the door.
Authorities found Takoda dead inside a Dayton home in December. Three people, including his father, are facing charges related to his death.
