Review of officers’ actions during Oregon District shooting will not go to Grand Jury

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Prosecutor’s Office declared that a Grand Jury will not review the actions of the Dayton Police officers who took down the Oregon District shooter, saying “it is clear beyond any doubt” that the shooting was justified.

Typically, officer-involved shootings that end in the death of a suspect are presented to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck’s office for review.

In a letter to Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Heck states “In those cases where after a thorough and careful review by a panel of prosecutors, the facts, circumstances, and evidence are so clear that the shooting was justified, no purpose is served by taking the case to the Grand Jury. Such is the case with the Oregon District shooting.”

Heck goes on to say that his office and related officials have conducted a full and thorough review of the incident.

“It is clear beyond any doubt and there can be absolutely no question that Dayton Police Department Officers Jeremy Campbell, Vincent Carter, David Denlinger, Ryan Nabel, Brian Rolfes, and Sgt. William Knight all shot and killed Connor Betts in self-defense and in the self-defense and protection of others,” he said.

In the letter, he states that forcing the case to go to a Grand Jury would be a waste of their time and resources. Additionally, reviewing the case would require the survivors and family of the victims to relive the ordeal.

Heck closed the letter by declaring that the officers “all acted responsibly, in self-defense and in the defense of others,” and that the criminal investigation and review of the case is closed.