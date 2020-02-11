Review: Montgomery Co. Job and Family Services failed to meet state, federal standards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of Takoda Collins’s death, newly-acquired reviews show the Department of Job and Family Services failed to meet several state or federal standards.

The department failed to meet standards in seven areas of focus, according to the latest Child Protection Oversight and Evaluation.

This latest review shows the department fell short of the 95 percent success rate that’s required in order to comply with federal or state standards.

Between January 31, 2019, and August 19, 2019, 15 representative cases were reviewed: ten of them were in-home cases and five were foster care cases.

Interviews were conducted with family members, caseworkers and supervisors, foster and adoptive parents, children, and service providers.

Among the items that need improvement are:

Risk and safety assessment and management

Assessment of the physical health of the child

Child and family involvement in case planning

Caseworker visits with parents

Caseworker visits with the child

The state database shows 614 children are currently in the custody of Montgomery County, and the county confirms 165 caseworkers are on staff right now.

Takoda Collins died in December of 2019; in their only interview 6 weeks ago, the Department of Job and Family Services would only say no case was open at the time of his death.

2 NEWS has requested an interview with the department many times since then, but they’ve declined.