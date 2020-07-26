Reverse angle parking study set to begin in Troy

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The City of Troy Street Department staff will convert parking along two blocks of East Main Street to reverse-angle parking starting Sunday, July 26.

This change is part of this summer’s reverse-angle parking pilot study, which began with the implementation of reverse-angle parking on North Short Street.

Reverse-angle parking requires the driver to back in with the back of the vehicle toward the curb. This type of “angle-in” parking allows for better visibility for motorists, as drivers pull forward instead of reversing to exit the parking space.

It may also allow for additional parking spaces downtown.

As part of the West Main Street Corridor project, the city was awarded safety funds by the Ohio Department of Transportation to implement safety countermeasures in the downtown area. Reverse-angle parking is one safety measure being tried but the change may not be permanent.

Residents are asked to try the reverse-angle parking and submit comments to the city regarding their experience. A review questionnaire can be found on the city’s website.

The reviews of the pilot programs are to occur no less than 30 days after each pilot has started. Residents may send comments to the city via email at abby.bixler@troyohio.gov or at 937-335-1725.