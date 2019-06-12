Reuniting pets and families after tornadoes a priority for animal advocates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of pets are being reported missing after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak and being turned in to shelters all across the Greater Dayton area.

Steve Glardon, outreach coordinator for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says they have been getting dozens of calls from people who are missing their pets after fences and walls of their homes were blown away.

Glardon encourages those who might be missing a pet to first check the Animal Resource Center and other shelters. He also suggests perusing their Facebook page to find your pet. He says that animals brought in to the shelter are updated to the site hourly.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is also doing their part to reconnect people with their “fur-ever” friends.

They are offering free microchipping from now until June 15. The process takes about 10 minutes and requires no appointment.



“When there’s a disaster like this that hits its so important that, if you get separated from your pet, we can get you back with your pet. And so permanent identification is the only way to do that effectively,” explained Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

