Return policies: What you need to know if you need to return a holiday gift

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As shoppers flock to area stores on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday to shop for the holiday season, it’s good to be aware of return policies for stores in case a gift needs to be returned during or after the holiday season.

Here are a list of return policies for many of the major national stores, according to Promocodes.com:

Amazon – Items may be returned until Jan. 31, 2020 if purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

Apple – Items may be returned through Jan. 8, 2020 if purchased at the Apple Online Store between Nov. 15 and Dec. 25, 2019. The Standard Return Policy applies to any items purchased after Dec. 25, 2019.

Best Buy – All items purchased throughout Nov. and Dec. can be returned through Jan. 14, 2020. Excluded from this are cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, and major appliances.

JCPenney – Items are eligible for return with or without a receipt. If you return an item with a purchase receipt, you may exchange the item or get a full refund for the purchase price. The refund will be issued to the original form of payment. When returning items with a gift receipt, they may be exchanged or refunded in the amount of the purchase price on the gift receipt. The refund will be credited to a gift card. With no receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher. Some rules apply.

Kohl’s – All non-premium electronic items can be returned within 180 days of purchase. Premium electronics that are purchased in Nov. and Dec. may be returned by Jan. 31, 2020 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up.

Macy’s – Most items can be returned within 90 days of purchase for free. Items must be in original packaging and condition with tags. Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased throughout Nov. and Dec. can be returned until Jan. 31, 2020. Tech accessories and Apple products purchased throughout Dec. can be returned until Jan. 8, 2020.

Nordstrom – There is no set number of days you must return items by.

Nordstrom Rack – Items purchased between Oct. 30 and Dec. 17 must returned by Jan 31, 2020. Items purchased before or after these dates are subject to normal 45-day return policy.

Target – Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. All electronics and entertainment items must be returned within 30 days for a refund or exchange. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26. All Apple products, excluding mobile phones, must be returned within 15 days. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, the 15-day refund period will start on Dec. 26.

Walmart – An extended return time will be in effect for items purchased between Oct. 24, 2019 and Dec. 25, 2019.

Wayfair – Items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2020.

