TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Rad Candy Company will be coming to downtown Tipp City this fall.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Rad Candy Company is projected to open sometime in late October or early November of 2023.

Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is “reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.”

Underwood also said the store will sell novelty toy items, vintage sports cards and non-sports cards as well as old wax packs.

The store will be located in downtown Tipp City at 114 E. Main St.

For more information, visit the Rad Candy Company’s Facebook here.