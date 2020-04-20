Retired Beavercreek DARE officer held without bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kevin Kovacs, the retired Beavercreek police officer charged with multiple counts of child pornography, was ordered held without bond on Monday in U.S. District Court in Dayton during a detention hearing.

“In my mind, the nature of the charges in the criminal complaint are very, very serious,” said Magistrate Judge Michael Neuman.

His wife, Diane Kovacs. testified during the hearing in an effort by the defense to get Kovacs bond and home detainment. She was asked by the Assistant District Attorney Dwight Keller if she knew her husband had been going to therapy for depression. She said she wasn’t aware until two days ago.

Kovacs, an Air Force veteran, is charged with three counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transporting child pornography, and one count each for distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography. He’s also charged with tampering with a witness or informant.

Neuman did not schedule a trial date.