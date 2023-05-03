KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A home goods store at a shopping center in Kettering will soon close its doors for the last time.

Tuesday Morning announced Tuesday that all locations of the retail store will shut their doors, including the Kettering Town & Country location, 4116 W. Town and Country Road.

The last day for Tuesday Morning shoppers to use their gift cards is Saturday, May 13. As of May 3, the percentage discount available to customers looking to shop is 30 percent.

The date for the last day of operations for the company has yet to be announced.

Construction is currently underway for other restaurants and stores at the shopping center, such as additional space for Panera at its current location. A new Ross Dress For Less, will fill the spot vacated by Stein Mart in 2020, and Bath & Body Works will move to a newer, updated location within the shopping center in the future.