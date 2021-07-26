Retailer donating 140K backpacks across nation – How to get one

FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

According to our partners at The Register-Herald, 750 participating stores will invite local families to their locations on Sunday, Aug. 1, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each store location will follow local and CDC guidelines.

Since 2013, TCC said it has donated 1.2 million backpacks filled with supplies to students nationwide to ensure children are well prepared for the start of the school year, according to a release. TCC will also award three students each $10,000 college scholarships.

“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth in our communities through our School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”

For a list of TCC stores participating in the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway or to find a store near you, visit locations.tccrocks.com. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks with all leftovers being donated to local schools.