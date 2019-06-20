Retail Odyssey hosting job fair for overnight work

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ‘Retail Odyssey’ works with local grocery stores and is looking to hire 100 people for overnight retail work.

Positions being offered will be full-time and include benefits as well as vacation and holiday pay.

Thursday’s job fair is happening from 9 am to 3 pm at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Washington Village Drive.

