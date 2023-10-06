DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liberation Park is set to see some improvements following the approval of the Dayton City Commission on Oct. 4.

According to a release, a contract valued at $121,768 was awarded to CXT Incorporated for improvements at Liberation Park to replace the restrooms with Cortez modular restrooms. Work is expected to begin in early 2024.

The funds, provided through the Dayton Recovery Plan’s $55 million “Improving Our Neighborhoods” initiative, will be used to replace the restrooms.

Although the work will be done by CXT Incorporated, the city’s Department of Public Works will oversee the contract.

For more information about the Dayton Recovery Plan, click here.