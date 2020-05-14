1  of  3
Restaurants prepare to reopen for outdoor dining

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Restaurants and bars are expanding service this week as Governor DeWine’s reopening plan allows outdoor dining to resume tomorrow.

With tables arranged six feet apart, Salar Restaurant and Lounge prepared for the first phase of reopening for Ohio’s restaurants.

“We’re following all of the guidelines. We’re checking all of the checklists. We’re doing everything to make sure that everyone can come to Salar and still be safe and healthy and not have to worry about anything,” said Brandi Perrine, general manager at Salar.

The restaurant and lounge in Dayton’s Oregon District is officially reopening for takeout today. On Friday, the restaurant will open for outdoor dining with limited seating to adhere to social distancing rules. They have space for three tables on the front patio and five on the back patio.

“We’ve measured all of the chairs everything is at least, at a minimum if not more than six feet apart, and we did take into account people sitting in those chairs,” Perrine said.

She said they also plan to have a questionnaire to make sure no dine-in guests have been exposed to the virus or in contact with anyone who has been exposed. They’ll keep the log to help facilitate contact tracing if needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

