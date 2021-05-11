Restaurants look forward to business boost from return of Dayton Dragons games

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Dayton Dragons games back in Day Air Ballpark, nearby restaurants are looking forward to the business boost they missed out on last year.

“Baseball is back, it’s been almost two years, so we’re absolutely excited to have them back,” Brixx Ice Co. General Manager Chris Bhai said.

Brixx Ice Company started preparing for the Dayton Dragons season as soon as it was announced earlier this year.

Brixx relies on Dragons game day revenue, so Bhai said he’s glad to see his business came out on the other side of the pandemic.

“When COVID first came about, we all worried if we would be here in two years, and so, we are here, we’re getting back to normal and we’re just so happy that everybody is doing their part to get us back to where we need to be,” Bhai said.

Local Cantina is prepared for their first Dragons home game since they opened last year, and they’re looking forward to the new business the games brings in.

“We’re just fully staffed for it, definitely ready for that, all smiling, shiny faces. Definitely margaritas and everything ready, more tacos and salas and chips like that,” William Johnstone with Local Cantina said. “Just basically prepared for anybody to have a good time before, during and after the game.”

It’s not just businesses, fans were also ready to get back into the ballpark.

“It’s a good feeling, hopefully this just keeps getting better with time over the summer, but it’s a good feeling,” Joe Jones said.

“I have half-season tickets, I’ve had them since 2005,” Joan Dautel said. “It’s really enjoyable and I just like to get back to watching baseball.