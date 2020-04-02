Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 102 active closings. Click for more details.

Restaurant workers may be eligible for $500 check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant employees can apply to get a check for $500 from the National Restaurant Association’s Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The fund was launched to support U.S. restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting April 2, those eligible can apply at this website to receive a one-time check for $500 that they can use for bills, housing, utilities, groceries, childcare, medical bills, student loans, or transportation.

The grants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar