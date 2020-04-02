DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant employees can apply to get a check for $500 from the National Restaurant Association’s Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
The fund was launched to support U.S. restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting April 2, those eligible can apply at this website to receive a one-time check for $500 that they can use for bills, housing, utilities, groceries, childcare, medical bills, student loans, or transportation.
The grants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Restaurant workers may be eligible for $500 check
- Mendelsons donates PPE to local first responders
- Public Health gives COVID-19 update after DeWine extends stay-at-home order
- 2 found shot in car in Middletown
- READ THE FULL ORDER: Ohio Stay-at-Home order extended until May 1