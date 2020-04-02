Restaurant workers may be eligible for $500 check

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant employees can apply to get a check for $500 from the National Restaurant Association’s Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The fund was launched to support U.S. restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting April 2, those eligible can apply at this website to receive a one-time check for $500 that they can use for bills, housing, utilities, groceries, childcare, medical bills, student loans, or transportation.

The grants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.