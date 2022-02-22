WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for an armed suspect after employees at a West Carrollton Applebee’s were robbed at gunpoint late Monday night.

At 11:41 pm on Monday, a man entered the Applebee’s at 105 N. Springboro Pike with a gun and began demanding money from the employees. After taking an unspecified amount of money, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the suspect fled the scene.

While the suspect did make it out with some money, no injuries have been reported from the incident. Dispatch said that an employee was able to open a door for the police officers on the scene, and both K9 units and a drone were deployed to search for the suspect.

The suspect has not been apprehended at this time.