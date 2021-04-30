Restaurant Revitalization Funds going to women, minority, veteran-owned restaurants first

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday morning at 9 a.m., the SBA opened registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan of 2021, $28.6 billion in grants is available to American restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry.

“We’re trying to make sure that people don’t’ miss this, [because] it’s a lot of money,” explained John Barker, President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Although registration opened today, applications will not be available to fill out until Monday May 3. Registration will remain open as long as there are funds available but Barker says the money could go quickly.

“If you register at the end of May, you’re probably not going to get any money,” he said.

In order to help smaller businesses get the support they need, the SBA has decided to consider women, minority, and veteran owned businesses first.

“We want to ensure that our smallest businesses, those are the most vulnerable, and those that may have been hurt the most get in line first,” said Barker.

Unlike previous PPP grants from the SBA, which could only be used for payroll, restaurants can choose more areas with which to spend their money if awarded.

“Replacing equipment, looking at our employees and bringing some people back…there are so many ways that this money can be spent,” explained Liz Valenti, chef and co-owner of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in downtown Dayton.

Experts say this round of funding offers only a small amount of relief since the entire restaurant industry lost an estimated $270 billion dollars during the pandemic.

But Valenti says she feels optimistic as she prepares to submit her request for a grant.

“When we got news of this, I think everyone across the industry felt a sigh of relief,” she said.

The Ohio Restaurant Association is offering guidance and assistance with applying for the Restaurant Revitalization Funds, for more information, click here.

To register for the funds, click here.