Restaurant rescue fund inspired by late Miamisburg business owner

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg man made a $100,000 donation which led to the creation of the Louise Epperson Restaurant Rescue Fund. It’s all part of a campaign inspired by his best friend.

“Our founder, Louise Epperson, had a large involvement in Miamisburg and loved spending time in local restaurants and in the city in general,” said Brett Holdeman, the VP of sales and marketing at C Pathe.

In her honor, Holdeman made the donation to the Miamisburg Foundation to help local restaurant owners who are struggling to make ends meet.

“I talked to several owners and they’ve lost $50,000-$100,000 just in one month because that [December] is our biggest month of the year,” said Maria Walusis, the chef and owner of Watermark restaurant.

The fund has helped seven restaurants so far, including Watermark. Members of the Miamisburg Foundation said these small businesses are the crown jewel of the town.

“We are a destination and that’s what people are coming down here for to have a beer at a brewery, have dinner, have a snack, and an ice cream cone. That’s what Miamisburg is and that’s what we’re trying to save,” said Greg Bell, the president of the Miamisburg Foundation.

To make a donation click here.