Restaurant ready to reopen after tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many businesses are still closed because of tornado damage in Old North Dayton, but one restaurant is getting ready to reopen its doors for the first time.

Joe Castellano has owned the Amber Rose restaurant for 20 of its 30 years. He’s relieved to open up again.

“It feels great to get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said, adding that the building has already survived a flood, and an attic fire in 1989.

Castellano says most of the storm damage was cosmetic. The heart of the building, the kitchen, was untouched.

But it’s a different story for other structures in the area.

“Houses completely gone, businesses completely gone, I felt really fortunate,” Castellano said.

He and his staff have worked tirelessly to get the place ready for diners.

The comeback will likely be well-received.

“When we got our phones back, our voicemail was full with all the messages,” Castellano said.

As last-minute details are readied, he says the quick re-opening is for them as much as it is for their neighbors.

The restaurant will be open for dinner starting Wednesday, and in a week, they will start serving lunch again.

