Restaurant ready for DeWine’s reopening plans expected Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced Tuesday he expects to announce guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants, hair salons, daycares and other businesses Thursday.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 manager Brad Hull said since mid-March they’ve received a lot of support from customers, both at their restaurant and restaurants they’ve provided support for.

“We’ve seen a lot of half-faces in here, I guess would be the best way to say it,” Hull said. “Everyone with their masks, you can tell they have a big smile on when we give them their carryout food.”

Hull said while carryout has kept the restaurant afloat, they’re preparing to reopen for dine-in.

“You don’t want to have certain things not in line and ready for everyone and make sure everything is 100% sanitary for our customers and staff,” Hull said.

Governor DeWine announced that date could be coming soon. He is planning to likely announce the guidelines for restaurants and other businesses Thursday.

“I will be receiving and reviewing in the next day reports from business working groups that we put together,” DeWine said near the end of his daily briefing.

Even as restaurants can begin to reopen, Hull said Jimmie’s Ladder 11 will continue to support local restaurants.

“There is a value being open going into this and not having to close,” Hull said. “If we can keep our heads above water, hopefully, you know, everyone else can and be what we once were and we can return back to whatever the new normal may be.”

Hull said his restaurant plans to reopen on the first date the state allows.