Restaurant reopens in Troy following tornado damage

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cleanup continues in Troy following a tornado over the weekend.

In the downtown area contractors worked to fix the roof that houses The Caroline restaurant. The roof of the building was torn off by an EF0 tornado.

While the owner of The Caroline, Steve Smith, says the restaurant wasn’t really impacted, he says the third floor was. A crane hoisted materials up to workers all afternoon to restore the building.

The restaurant reopened Wednesday afternoon after the Health Department gave them the thumbs up.

As far as residential cleanup, Mayor Robin Oda noted on her Facebook that the city had not heard much from people who still need help cleaning up. Anyone needing help however should contact the city. The mayor was working on efforts to get volunteers organized.

Traffic is still a little slowed in the area because of the active construction.

If you’re going to be coming through here keep an eye out for construction vehicles and other slowed vehicles.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.