Restaurant, non-profit join forces to help feed kids in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek restaurant is teaming up with a non-profit organization to help feed kids in Beavercreek.
Starting on Nov. 11 and running through Nov. 22, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub is teaming up with Feed the Creek by offering a deal that allows customers to receive a free meal of up to $13 if they donate four non-perishable food items.
According to MacKenzie River, there are a number of students in Beavercreek who receive free or reduced lunch during the week at school, but receive little to nothing to eat on the weekend. Each week, a bag of food is given to students to meet their needs during the weekend.
Acceptable non-perishable food items include: Pop-top microwavable Chef Boyardee, Kraft Cheesy Mac, pop-top canned fruit, non-refrigerated pudding, pop-top canned vegetables, Goldfish or animal crackers, pop-top canned chicken, cereal or granola bars, pop-top canned tuna, individual oatmeal, Vienna sausage, Apple & Eve Juice Boxes, and peanut butter.
