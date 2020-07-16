Restaurant echoes importance of masks after Gov. DeWine’s address

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Reopening during the pandemic has brought challenges for El Meson in West Carrollton.

They’re back open for dine-in, but only four days a week and they’re no longer open for lunch.

“Our lunch crowd was our business crowd, and a lot of people are working from home or they’re doing zoom or a type of video conferencing, so we’ve lost that business,” general manager Bill Castro said.

Castro said he wants the restaurant to be an example in the community by following protocols.

One of Governor DeWine’s main pleas was for everyone to wear a mask, and it’s something El Meson requires of employees and customers.

Bill castro / el meson general manager “when we wear a mask, we’re wearing it for you. We’re wearing it so you also protect us, protect our families, protect our workplace, and we need to make sure we understand clearly that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move forward.”

With DeWine’s message of rising case numbers in Ohio, Castro said they’re planning for the potential of another shutdown.

He says wearing a mask is a simple way to assure his restaurant and all others can stay open.

“We need to do it by county, by state, by nation,” Castro said. “This cannot be half of us doing it, and half of us don’t because this is a sacrifice and we are fearful, we are scared of what tomorrow brings, but we also know we can do it, we’re part of the solution.”