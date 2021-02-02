Restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons to offer ‘igloo-style dining’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is teaming up with a restaurant to offer an innovative winter dining experience.

Basil’s on Market’s “Fireside igloo dining” will open on Feb. 8 and feature four heated igloo-style pods for outdoor dining. The igloos can seat two to six guests. Outside of the igloos, guests can keep warm around the Fireside firepits and central seating area.

“We are thrilled to partner with Basil’s on Market to bring this new and innovative dining experience to our guests at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This is a truly unique and memorable way to enjoy a delicious winter meal in the privacy of your very own igloo.”

Fireside is located directly outside of Basil’s on Market, near the main entrance of The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Fireside igloos will be available by reservation Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To make a reservation, call (937) 702-3160.