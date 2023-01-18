DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A resolution to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is advancing in the Indiana legislature.

According to a post from the Richmond Police Department, State Representative Brad Barrett introduced a resolution to name the bridge at US-27 and Interstate 70 in Richmond in honor of Burton.

The department says the resolution passed the Indiana State House committee. The Indiana Senate will hear the resolution next.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt testified in the Indiana House Committee regarding the resolution brought by Rep. Barrett.