DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A resolution to honor the late officer shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2022 is moving forward.

An effort to honor Seara Burton, the Richmond, Ind. K-9 officer has received the green light once again. State Representative Brad Barrett first introduced and authored the resolution. The Indiana General Assembly has passed House Concurrent Resolution 5, which is urging the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to rename a bridge on State Highway 27 over I-70.

In January, the resolution advanced through the Indiana legislature as it was sent towards the Indiana Senate.

Jeff Raatz is a State Senator in Indiana from the city of Richmond. The senator was a sponsor of the resolution and released his thoughts on why the resolution is important to him.

“Officer Seara Burton’s sacrifice should never be forgotten,” Raatz said.

“This is why I was proud to help carry this resolution throughout the legislative process and join the Richmond community in honoring her at the Statehouse. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Officer Burton’s loved ones and fellow officers.”

The resolution heads now to INDOT for their decision to rename the bridge.