Residents ‘Stuff the Truck’ to stock St. Vincent Pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Holy Angels and St. Anthony Parish teamed up for a “Stuff the Truck” event Thursday as a way for residents to donate non-perishable food and hygiene items to help those in need.

The churches say despite not being allowed to hold in-person services, they are still called to serve.

“We hear so much about people who are getting laid off and just don’t have the means that they had before this virus, so we contacted Father Greg and asked him if we could do an event in order to fill up the pantry. We know that people are coming to the pantry more and more,” said event co-organizer Emily Mongelli.

Organizers say the turnout was great and the truck was filled several times over.

All donations benefit the St. Vincent Pantry.

