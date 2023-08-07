At least 10 units are completely destroyed following a fire on Saturday at the Meadows of Catalpa Apartments in the Washington Township. The Red Cross estimates nearly 40 people were displaced from the fire and reports providing assistance to 15 families.

Residents like Claire Ellis and Isaiah Collier witnessed the fire and say that they still do not have running water. Ellis feels like residents are suffering unfair consequences without many resources for help.

A resident of the basement floor of the building says that his carpet and walls were damaged by the excess water coming in. He is hoping to have these things addressed, but says that no one is answering the phones in the leasing office.

Residents say that they have not been updated at all by the community on the fire or next steps for families who need relocation within the complex. 2 NEWS reached out to the property to ask what is being done to help residents, but have not heard back.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Bethesda Temple for families who needed immediate shelter after the fire, but they say that they closed up Monday morning after all of the families who were checked in found places to stay.

The Red Cross says that this is the third multi-family house fire that they have responded to over a four-day period.