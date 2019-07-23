Residents still disappointed by Good Sam closure one year later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One year after the doors at Good Samaritan Hospital closed, the disappointment some people first felt has not changed.

“It makes you feel sad. It makes you feel upset. It makes you feel betrayed,” Bishop Richard Cox with Community Clergy Coalition.

Bishop Cox said the feeling that won’t be going away.

“We have a food desert and now we have a health desert,” Cox said.

A civil rights investigation into the hospital’s closure is currently underway.

In a statement, Premier Health said: “Premier Health has worked to ensure that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has from us all of the information that they need to complete their review.”

The Community Clergy Coalition was hopeful a new state of the art hospital would be built on the same site.

Some neighbors in the area said they’re concerned about an empty lot.

“That’s terrible the way they did that. People here are not pleased with it but there’s nothing they can do about it,” James Ash, a Dayton resident said.

Premier Health said in a statement they “have worked with neighbors and other community stakeholders to develop a common vision for how the 13-acre campus and surrounding neighborhoods might undergo transformation.”

