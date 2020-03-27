Live Now
Residents set up neighborhood teddy bear hunt for kids during school closure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighborhoods across Ohio are helping kids beat the pandemic blues by getting outside.

Parents are working together to set up “teddy bear hunts.” Neighbors put teddy bears or pictures of teddy bears in their windows, and when kids go out for a walk, they’re challenged to see how many they can find.

“We’ve had extra screen time right now with no school, so things like this get them excited to get out of the house and we can wave at our neighbors across the street,” said West Carrollton resident Jennifer Ray.

The idea came from a group on Facebook. They recommend using social media to come up with fun and safe activities during the next few weeks.

