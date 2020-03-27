WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighborhoods across Ohio are helping kids beat the pandemic blues by getting outside.
Parents are working together to set up “teddy bear hunts.” Neighbors put teddy bears or pictures of teddy bears in their windows, and when kids go out for a walk, they’re challenged to see how many they can find.
“We’ve had extra screen time right now with no school, so things like this get them excited to get out of the house and we can wave at our neighbors across the street,” said West Carrollton resident Jennifer Ray.
The idea came from a group on Facebook. They recommend using social media to come up with fun and safe activities during the next few weeks.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley hospitals prepare for likely surge in COVID-19 cases
- Residents set up neighborhood teddy bear hunt for kids during school closure
- ‘This is everywhere and this is everyone’: Local man among millions out of work
- Trumbull County’s first coronavirus patient recovering at home
- Firefighters respond to Dayton home after 911 caller spots thick smoke coming from attic