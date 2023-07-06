DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some Dayton homeowners are speaking out about continued housing issues within the city.

People living on the east and west sides of the city say they are fed up with the large number of blighted homes they see in their neighborhoods and are ready for lawmakers to fix the ongoing problems.

Durron Harris just moved back into his childhood home on the west side of Dayton to start his new family, but he says that the eyesore next door that has been there for decades brings the value of his property down.

“It makes my house look bad,” Harris said. “A little bit rough because the grass will never get cut. Nothing gets cut around here. Nobody’s doing anything, so I don’t know. It’s just been sitting here for forever, time to get rid of it, honestly.”

There are thousands of homes throughout Dayton that are abandoned, and many residents living nearby are hoping for demolition, according to Willis Blackshear Jr., the Democratic House Representative for Ohio’s 38th District, which covers Dayton, Trotwood and Englewood.

Representative Blackshear said the influx of uninhabited homes are the product of decades of red-lining, disinvestment and lenient homeowner upkeep policies. He said he hears residents’ concerns but added that these issues are not unique to Dayton.

“The city is actually in a process of doing demolition in a lot of these neighborhoods that have these homes,” he said.

“It also needs to happen on a policy statewide as well because it’s not just Dayton. It’s Cleveland. It’s around the state. We need policy to help correct some of the issues that this has been going on for decades. We didn’t just wake up one day, end up in this predicament. We need a policy to help prevent this from happening in the near future.”

Representative Blackshear added that the cities of Dayton and Trotwood have invested millions of dollars into demolishing the homes that are not privately owned, and both cities are still coming up with ways to take on out of state homeowners who neglect their properties.