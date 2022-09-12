Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents are returning after a gas leak caused an evacuation in Vandalia.

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, crews responded to an outside gas leak in the 800 block of Waldsmith Way on Sunday. Several homes were evacuated as crews worked to stabilize the situation and a temporary shelter was activated.

A few hours later, residents were given the “all clear” to return.

The Vandalia Division of Fire reported that no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the gas leak has not been identified at this time.