Residents lining up for Americana Festival parade

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Centerville are marking their spots for the Fourth of July parade.

The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival happens on July 4, with a 5K run, street fair, and parade.

As is tradition, many spectators are already putting out chairs to mark their spots. It starts at 10 am Thursday on East Franklin Street and goes west to Cline Elementary.

“In this day and age, there’s a whole lot of security things that we have to take into account. It’s much different than it was 27 years ago when I first came and had my first Americana. It’s a great festival, it’s a great time,” said John Davis, Public Information Officer with the Centerville Police department.

The city’s fireworks will be held July 3 at the Centerville High School stadium. Gates open at 6 pm with live entertainment before the fireworks at 10 pm.

