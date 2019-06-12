Residents hopeful for federal assistance after tornadoes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Some residents impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes say they're hopeful for federal assistance after Governor Mike DeWine submitted a letter to President Donald Trump requesting aid.

In his letter to President Trump, Governor DeWine says the need is beyond what the state and local governments can handle.

"I'm very thankful of people who've come in, they have brought us food, they have brought us water," said Jenny Alcala, a Trotwood resident. "We've never experienced anything like this before."

Alcala has lived at the Salem Bend Condominiums for 30 years. While her unit has two broken windows and shingles torn off the roof, other homes in the complex have become uninhabitable.

"It did a lot of damage, and it's going to take a while to clean this place up," she said.

Salem Bend is one of several damaged communities Governor Mike DeWine mentions in his letter to the president.

At the Foxton Court Apartments in Dayton, another complex discussed in the letter, contractors working at the site told 2 NEWS all ten of the buildings there were damaged.

"There's three that are for sure going to be demoed," said Glenn Mogle of AnyWeather Roofing and Griffin Contracting and Restoration. "We're trying to save the other seven."

Mogle said businesses like his largely rely on insurance companies for work and funding.

In his letter, Governor DeWine says in Montgomery County, almost 1,000 dwellings were impacted, but less than two-thirds of those are insured.

"We try to help out as much as we can individually when people come to us and stuff," Mogle said. "But as far as going in and doing rebuilds, if there's no money there, I've got to be able to pay my guys, I've got to be able to keep going."

In his letter, DeWine says recovery could take years for affected communities.

There's no indication of how long it could take for any federal assistance to arrive if it is granted.

