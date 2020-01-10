Residents honor Miami Valley law enforcement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents spent their day thanking the men and women who help keep us safe as part of “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

Police Wives of Ohio put up blue ribbons around Dayton to show their thanks. They say it’s a small gesture that goes a long way after a tough year.

“On a day like today, it’s really important to remember them and for the community to have them at the top of their thoughts and be thinking of their safety because they’re out there keeping us safe. So, the little that we can do to thank them and go out of our way to thank them today, it just means so much to them,” said Jessica Olson, member of the Police Wives of Ohio.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an annual event.

