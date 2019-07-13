Residents hold vigil to end human detention camps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley activists showed support Friday for immigrants in custody at the southern border.

A “Lights for Liberty” vigil was held Friday night in Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton. Community leaders and neighbors came together to protest the detention centers at the southern border.

They are calling on centers to close in order to protect children being brought into the country.

“We would like people to understand how difficult it’s going to be for the children that will have long-term psychological damage because of this, because this is not the American way,” said activist Gabrielle Pickett.

This is part of a worldwide effort to draw attention to the immigration crisis.

Dayton was one of 600 locations hosting a vigil.

