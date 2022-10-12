Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents were forced to evacuate their homes Wednesday after someone hit a gas line in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone was digging near 35 Richmond Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. when they hit a gas line, causing gas to leak.

Many residents in the area had to evacuate their homes for safety. The leak remains active an hour and a half later.

Dayton Fire Department and Centerpoint Energy are on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.