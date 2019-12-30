XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Wind damage throughout the Miami Valley caused a headache for one Xenia homeowner, who says a tree landed on their house overnight.
It happened in the 600 block of South Columbus Street between 3 am and 4 am when a large pine tree in their back yard fell over and landed on the home.
Limbs crashed through the roof and upstairs portion of the structure.
The homeowner tells 2 NEWS their 20-year-old son was sleeping in a room where the limbs crashed through. He narrowly escaped injury.
Crews are getting ready to remove the tree.
The occupants will still be able to stay in the house, and plans are already in the works to fix the damage.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Residents escape injury after tree falls on Xenia home
- Report: Driver tested positive for drugs after deadly crash involving OSP worker
- PETA to place billboard near where several chickens died in barn fire in Preble County
- Sheriff Streck warns residents of phone scams
- Biden open to nominating Obama to Supreme Court if president