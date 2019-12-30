Residents escape injury after tree falls on Xenia home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-30 Xenia tree damage

(WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Wind damage throughout the Miami Valley caused a headache for one Xenia homeowner, who says a tree landed on their house overnight.

It happened in the 600 block of South Columbus Street between 3 am and 4 am when a large pine tree in their back yard fell over and landed on the home.

Limbs crashed through the roof and upstairs portion of the structure.

The homeowner tells 2 NEWS their 20-year-old son was sleeping in a room where the limbs crashed through. He narrowly escaped injury.

Crews are getting ready to remove the tree.

The occupants will still be able to stay in the house, and plans are already in the works to fix the damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS