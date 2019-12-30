Residents escape injury after tree falls on Xenia home

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Wind damage throughout the Miami Valley caused a headache for one Xenia homeowner, who says a tree landed on their house overnight.

It happened in the 600 block of South Columbus Street between 3 am and 4 am when a large pine tree in their back yard fell over and landed on the home.

Limbs crashed through the roof and upstairs portion of the structure.

The homeowner tells 2 NEWS their 20-year-old son was sleeping in a room where the limbs crashed through. He narrowly escaped injury.

Crews are getting ready to remove the tree.

The occupants will still be able to stay in the house, and plans are already in the works to fix the damage.

