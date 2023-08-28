MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Miamisburg early Monday morning.

According to the Miami Valley Fire District, a fire broke out on the second floor of a home on South Main Street on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicate that smoke was showing from the home. The Miami Valley Fire District reported that there were working smoke detectors in the home.

No one was injured, however, three people have been displaced due to the fire.

The Miami Valley Fire District is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.