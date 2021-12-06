ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday.

Crews were called to the building in the 500 block of South Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. Englewood Fire Department Chief Anthony Terrace told 2 NEWS smoke was reported coming from the building. When crews arrived, they found a heavy fire in the back of the structure.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire from the outside before going inside to finish extinguishing it. No significant damage was done to the unit where the fire started, however, smoke damage was sustained to eight neighboring units.

No one was injured in the fire. The chief said a “handful of residents” are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Crews from Vandalia, Butler County and Harrison Township helped at the scene. The fire is under investigation.