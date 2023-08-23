BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Local Greene County residents celebrated National Senior Citizens Day in style.

Residents at The Ridge at Beavercreek, a specialized senior living community, spent Monday socializing with each other. People at the facility were treated to live piano and saxophone music, a barbeque lunch and even visitors – baby goats!

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone stopped by to join the fun. He presented a proclamation making the holiday official for all Beavercreek community members.

“I just wanted to make sure with Yvonne’s help that we declared it that in Beavercreek as well, so we are jumping on the bandwagon and declaring it in Beavercreek as well, Aug. 21. National Senior Citizens Day,” Mayor Stone said.

Former President Ronald Reagan established National Senior Citizens Day in 1988.