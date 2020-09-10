Residents asked to stay indoors due to heavy police presence in Huber Heights neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - With flu season just around the corner, and with no vaccine for COVID-19, it may be difficult to tell the difference between symptoms of the two viruses when they arise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms are so similar, individuals who display signs of what is typically thought of as the flu, will more frequently have to rely on diagnostic testing, as opposed to self diagnosing this year. That's why Emergency Physician with Kettering Health Network, Dr. Nancy Pook, said it's important to consider getting the shot early.

"It's going to be very confusing when you get a fever, and muscle aches, and headache and all of these symptoms during flu season, because you're not going to know if it's COVID or if it's flu. So the more protected you are in terms of getting some sort of vaccination in advance, it's going to be to your advantage."