HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Huber Heights neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as SWAT responds to a home in the area.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS law enforcement arrived to a residence on Johannsen Drive near State Route 202 around 11:45 a.m. for reports of a suicidal individual inside a home.
The public is asked to stay indoors until the situation is resolved.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Residents asked to stay indoors due to heavy police presence in Huber Heights neighborhood
- Kettering Health doctor says it can be hard to tell the difference between the flu and COVID, encourages getting flu shot early
- LIVE: Kamala Harris speaks in Florida
- Wittenberg president shares COVID-19 plan following uptick in cases
- Nearly $500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport