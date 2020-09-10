Residents asked to stay indoors due to heavy police presence in Huber Heights neighborhood

Huber Heights standoff

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Huber Heights neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as SWAT responds to a home in the area.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS law enforcement arrived to a residence on Johannsen Drive near State Route 202 around 11:45 a.m. for reports of a suicidal individual inside a home.

The public is asked to stay indoors until the situation is resolved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

