Residents allowed to return hom after reports of gas leak in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Vandalia residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak Thursday evening.

Vandalia Police dispatch tells 2 NEWS the leak was reported in the 800 block of Hunters Chase Drive just before 7 p.m.

According to Vandalia Fire, contractors in the area were putting in a fiber-optic line and hit a gas line as they were drilling. Crews with Vectren have been called to make necessary repairs.

There are no reports of injuries and residents have since been told they may return to their homes.