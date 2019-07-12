Resident survey has positive results for the city of West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An online public opinion survey about resident satisfaction was conducted by the City of West Carrollton with the help of Wright State University’s Applied Policy Research Institute.

Director of the institute, Mike Wiehe presented his findings during the July 9 city council meeting. “We see many areas in which this city is doing very well,” Wiehe said.

343 residents completed the 72-question survey. A third of the residents were in the 18-34 years of age demographic and another third consisted of residents in the 35-54 years of age range.

80 percent of individuals who responded rated the quality of West Carrollton city services as “excellent” or “good” and 68 percent rated the city as an “excellent” or “good” place to live.

Wiehe’s other findings include:

98 percent were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with both fire services and paramedic services.

92 percent were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with police services.

96 percent were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with waste collection services.

89 percent were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with snow removal efforts.

88 percent indicated they recycle in the home.

94 percent were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with parks and recreation.

76 percent said that city government pays attention to the services its residents want.

66 percent believe that West Carrollton city government spends money wisely.

94 percent of people who had contact with a city employee in the last twelve months felt that they were responsive to their needs.

49 percent of respondents said run down houses were a “major” or “moderate” problem.

29 percent said properties with an abundance of weeds were a “major” or “moderate” problem.

The majority of those surveyed were likely to support a property tax increase that would support emergency safety services. Almost half of the surveyed were unaware that almost $1.2 million of yearly cuts have been made to the city’s general fund since 2011 by the State of Ohio.

The city manager, Brad Townsend, said that the survey, “allows us to compare our statistics with similar communities around the country. And our results hold up very well in comparison.”

“It is also encouraging to see a large number of respondents in the 18 to 34 age range and we are very proud of the fact that the city continues to maintain its high-quality level of services for all of its citizens,” Townsend said.

