Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Remembering the Victims

Resident honors leaders, police for work during trying months

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a busy few months with the tornado outbreak and the mass shooting, one woman is recognizing leaders’ service to the city of Dayton during a trying period of time.

“I kept thinking what us citizens could do that wouldn’t cost a fortune,” says longtime Dayton resident Ann O’Brien.

Ann brought a message of appreciation with her to Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, recognizing the extensive toll the Memorial Day tornadoes and the mass shooting has taken on city leaders and police.

“Every day I pray for the people that we lost,” states Ann.

Ann presented plaques to the mayor and city commissioners as well as Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl. It was a tangible form of gratitude for all the time they’ve spent protecting and serving the community.

“They can be reminded every day how valuable they are,” says Ann.

Leaders were touched by the unexpected gesture.

“Even on its toughest day, it’s an honor to do this work. You know, we continue to work through it,” says Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The plaques are meaningful tokens in the city’s process of healing.

“I think we need the time to heal and time to concentrate on setting aside petty differences and just become the people of Dayton,” says Ann.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS