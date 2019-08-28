Resident honors leaders, police for work during trying months

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a busy few months with the tornado outbreak and the mass shooting, one woman is recognizing leaders’ service to the city of Dayton during a trying period of time.

“I kept thinking what us citizens could do that wouldn’t cost a fortune,” says longtime Dayton resident Ann O’Brien.

Ann brought a message of appreciation with her to Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, recognizing the extensive toll the Memorial Day tornadoes and the mass shooting has taken on city leaders and police.

“Every day I pray for the people that we lost,” states Ann.

Ann presented plaques to the mayor and city commissioners as well as Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl. It was a tangible form of gratitude for all the time they’ve spent protecting and serving the community.

“They can be reminded every day how valuable they are,” says Ann.

Leaders were touched by the unexpected gesture.

“Even on its toughest day, it’s an honor to do this work. You know, we continue to work through it,” says Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The plaques are meaningful tokens in the city’s process of healing.

“I think we need the time to heal and time to concentrate on setting aside petty differences and just become the people of Dayton,” says Ann.

