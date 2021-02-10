Research finds Alzheimer’s, dementia patients at higher risk for COVID-19

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Research published Tuesday in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association by Case Western Reserve University shows that those living with dementia are twice as likely to contract COVID-19 than those without it.

It also found that African Americans with dementia were three times as likely to contract COVID-19 than those without it.

There are many reasons for this increased risk, including medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease that are linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s. Another reason is their need to live with others for care.

“They’re more vulnerable because for them to survive, whether they’re in a facilty or at home, they’re relying on other people,” explained Eric Van Vlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association.

“We’re trying to get the information out. We’re trying to tell people that if you’re caring for a loved one, consider the vaccine for them because they are more vulnerable.”

Van Vlymen says it’s also possible that Alzheimer’s patients may not be able to convey that they are filling sick and possibly positive with COVID-19.

“Imagine if your loved one is getting COVID but they have dementia they might not be able to tell you that they’re losing taste,” said Van VLymen.

So experts are telling caretakers to keep a closer eye on a person with dementia.

“If there was a normal schedule in the disease process and that has changed quickly, that’s something the family should watch — change in normal routines around bathing, dressing, eating etc.,” explained Van Vlymen.

Van Vlymen also says that COVID-19 and the pandemic has taken a toll on caretakers of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

If you are a caretaker and need assistance, call the 24 hour help hotline at 1-800-272-3900 or click here for more information on the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association.