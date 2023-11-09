DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bald eagle was found on Nov. 7 at the Englewood MetroPark.

When discovered, the animal was reportedly doing very poorly. It was then transferred to the Raptor Center in Glen Helen nature preserve in Yellow Springs for additional care.

According to a social media post, Raptor Center staff attempted to draw blood to check for toxins like lead or rodenticide, but he was too dehydrated for a successful blood draw.

Despite the team’s best efforts, the eagle died last night.

The eagle reportedly had no physical injuries. Employees of the Raptor Center stated, that judging from where he was found, their best assumptions are some sort of injected toxin such as lead sinkers or pesticide poisoning.

In their update about the animal, Glen Helen stated the following:

Please encourage people you know to find non-toxic ways of managing unwanted critters and consider using non-lead fishing tackle and bullets. So many other animals find themselves in the same awful place as this eagle did. Glen Helen Nature Preserve

If you come across an injured raptor, Glen Helen recommends containing the animal, calling their center at 937-767-6656, and delivering the injured bird directly to the center.