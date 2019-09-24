Rescue Strike Team receives donation from Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Washington Township donated one of their 1993 trucks to the Ohio Homeland Security Region 3 Rescue Strike Team.

25 area fire agencies participate on the team, which provides rescue response to eight counties, and when needed, to any area in Ohio.

“We’re proud to donate this truck to the Ohio Region 3 Rescue Strike team because we know it will be an asset not only to our region, but to the state as well,” said Dale Berry, president of the Washington Township Board of Trustees.

The team does obtain a small amount of funding from fire departments in eight counties, which is enough to fund training and maintain existing equipment, but it is not enough to allow them to purchase vehicles or apparatus.

The team’s recent responses include multiple trench collapses and missing person searches, including the coordination of search and rescue efforts between three regional rescue teams and Ohio Task Force 1 after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The donated truck served as the Washington Township Fire Department’s rescue truck from 1993 until 2012, when a new rescue engine was bought. It has served as a utility vehicle since then for the township’s hazardous materials program and is no longer needed.

Battalion Chief Michael Guadagno of the Washington Township Fire Department leads the Region 3 Rescue Strike Team.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.