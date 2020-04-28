Rescue crews respond to Great Miami River in Sidney after several fall from watercraft

A Sidney firefighter, second from left, performs chest compressions on a person who was pulled out of the Great Miami River near Stolle Bridge around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Several other people fell out of their watercraft and into the river. A woman was also pulled out of the river. Rescue workers are still searching for another person in the river as of deadline. An inflatable raft could be seen trapped in the undertow under the Stolle Bridge. A blue kayak could also be seen on the bank of the river by the bridge. (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rescue crews responded to the Great Miami River near Stolle Bridge in Sidney Monday evening after multiple people fell from a watercraft into the river.

Our friends at the Sidney Daily News observed a Sidney firefighter performing chest compressions on an individual who was pulled from the water around 6:40 p.m.

They report that several other people fell out of their watercraft and into the river. At least one other person has since been pulled out, but rescue workers are still at the scene searching for another person.

It is unclear at this time how many people were on board the watercraft or if anyone has been seriously injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.