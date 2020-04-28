Rescue crews respond to Great Miami River in Sidney after several fall from watercraft

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rescue crews responded to the Great Miami River near Stolle Bridge in Sidney Monday evening after multiple people fell from a watercraft into the river.
Our friends at the Sidney Daily News observed a Sidney firefighter performing chest compressions on an individual who was pulled from the water around 6:40 p.m.
They report that several other people fell out of their watercraft and into the river. At least one other person has since been pulled out, but rescue workers are still at the scene searching for another person.
It is unclear at this time how many people were on board the watercraft or if anyone has been seriously injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
